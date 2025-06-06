Left Menu

Love Gone Wrong: Unraveling a Gruesome Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Hapur Police solved the mystery of a woman's body found in a suitcase. Satendra Yadav confessed to strangling his partner, Neelesh, amid financial disputes and suspicions of infidelity. Evidence, including CCTV footage, supports his confession, leading to his arrest and an impending charge sheet.

Hapur | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:28 IST
In a chilling case that gripped Uttar Pradesh, police have unraveled the details behind the body of a woman found in a suitcase. Identified as Neelesh from Delhi, she was allegedly strangled by her partner, Satendra Yadav, amid disputes over financial loans and suspicions of infidelity.

Police reports revealed that Neelesh had loaned Satendra Rs 5.5 lakh, which he failed to return, leading to tensions in their relationship. Satendra admitted to losing his temper and committing the crime, subsequently disposing of her body near a canal road to evade toll taxes.

Authorities have collected substantial evidence, including the recovery of the vehicle used in the crime and supporting CCTV footage. The case highlights intense personal conflicts leading to tragic outcomes, as officials prepare to file a charge sheet against Satendra Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

