Modi Unveils Historic Rail Projects: A New Era of Prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir, denounced Pakistan-linked terror activities, citing the Pahalgam attack as a ploy to disrupt India's social and economic fabric. Modi criticized Pakistan for threatening the livelihoods of Kashmiri workers dependent on tourism.

Amidst addressing the rally, Modi inaugurated key infrastructure projects, notably the Chenab and Anji bridges. He stressed that these projects, worth Rs 46,000 crore, symbolize progress and potential prosperity for the region, ensuring sustained economic growth despite external threats.

Highlighting the region's resilience, Modi affirmed the government's commitment to supporting J&K's youth, promising modernization and integration with national endeavors. The launch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line underscores this transition, signifying a leap in regional connectivity and development potential.

