Justice in the Crosshairs: Delhi Court Orders FIR in Custodial Torture Case

In a significant judicial development, a Delhi court has directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against officers of Shahbad Dairy Police Station on allegations of custodial torture.

Overturning a previous magisterial court's August 2019 dismissal, Additional Sessions Judge Jagmohan Singh deemed pertinent evidence, such as CCTV footage and call records, imperative for forensic examination to ascertain the extent of alleged mistreatment suffered by Naveen alias Monu at the hands of law enforcement.

The court underscored the gravity of such allegations, highlighting potential infringements of Article 21 related to human dignity, and instructed an official at or above the rank of ACP to conduct a time-sensitive investigation.

