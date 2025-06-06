Left Menu

Justice in the Crosshairs: Delhi Court Orders FIR in Custodial Torture Case

A Delhi court has overturned a lower court's decision, ordering an FIR against Shahbad Dairy Police officials for alleged custodial torture of Naveen alias Monu. Meenakshi's plea claims her husband was tortured to commit extortion. The court demands a thorough investigation, emphasizing Article 21 violations of human dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:46 IST
In a significant judicial development, a Delhi court has directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against officers of Shahbad Dairy Police Station on allegations of custodial torture.

Overturning a previous magisterial court's August 2019 dismissal, Additional Sessions Judge Jagmohan Singh deemed pertinent evidence, such as CCTV footage and call records, imperative for forensic examination to ascertain the extent of alleged mistreatment suffered by Naveen alias Monu at the hands of law enforcement.

The court underscored the gravity of such allegations, highlighting potential infringements of Article 21 related to human dignity, and instructed an official at or above the rank of ACP to conduct a time-sensitive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

