Itanagar Cracks Down on Illegal ILP Holders in Enforcement Drive

Over 200 people without valid Inner Line Permits were expelled from the Itanagar Capital Region following a police crackdown. The operation, led by Naharlagun police, aims to enforce regulations under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation. Residents and employers are urged to comply with ILP requirements to avoid penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:04 IST
Itanagar Cracks Down on Illegal ILP Holders in Enforcement Drive
In a significant crackdown, more than 200 individuals lacking valid Inner Line Permits (ILPs) were expelled from the Itanagar Capital Region, according to a senior police official. The action was part of an enforcement drive targeting ILP violators, spearheaded by Naharlagun police across various locations.

The operation unfolded in Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa, aiming to uphold the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation. Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo confirmed that 219 individuals were caught without valid ILPs during the initiative.

The SP stressed the importance of ILP compliance, urging residents and employers to avoid associations with outsiders lacking proper documentation. The ILP, a governmental travel document, is mandatory for non-residents entering Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

