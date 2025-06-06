Supreme Court Revives Bank Fraud Case in Bihar
The Supreme Court reinstated a cheating case involving Bihar bank officials accused of not returning pledged gold ornaments to a customer. The bank revalued the gold and declared it counterfeit after the loan was settled. The court questioned the high court's decision to quash the FIR against the officials.
The Supreme Court has reignited a cheating case against bank officials in Bihar, who are accused of failing to return gold ornaments pledged by a customer as loan security.
A bench led by Justices Sanjay Karol and Manoj Misra heard the appeal challenging the Patna High Court's November 2024 decision to quash the FIR against the bank officials.
The apex court questioned the high court's findings, arguing that the bank's revaluation and auctioning of the settled loan was inexplicable, especially after the valuer declared the ornaments as gold-plated and not authentic. The proceedings have now been revived, awaiting further trial.
