Left Menu

Supreme Court Revives Bank Fraud Case in Bihar

The Supreme Court reinstated a cheating case involving Bihar bank officials accused of not returning pledged gold ornaments to a customer. The bank revalued the gold and declared it counterfeit after the loan was settled. The court questioned the high court's decision to quash the FIR against the officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:29 IST
Supreme Court Revives Bank Fraud Case in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reignited a cheating case against bank officials in Bihar, who are accused of failing to return gold ornaments pledged by a customer as loan security.

A bench led by Justices Sanjay Karol and Manoj Misra heard the appeal challenging the Patna High Court's November 2024 decision to quash the FIR against the bank officials.

The apex court questioned the high court's findings, arguing that the bank's revaluation and auctioning of the settled loan was inexplicable, especially after the valuer declared the ornaments as gold-plated and not authentic. The proceedings have now been revived, awaiting further trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025