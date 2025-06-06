YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Raises Concerns Over Andhra Pradesh's Governance

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a critique against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of presiding over a 'collapse in law and order' throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy alleged that the state is plagued by political vendetta and police inaction, creating a climate of fear among opposition figures, Dalits, and law-abiding citizens.

In a social media post, Reddy warned that continued state-sponsored injustice will lead to public outrage. He promised that the YSRCP will pursue a legal and democratic fight against political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)