Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Raises Concerns Over Andhra Pradesh's Governance

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for law and order issues. He accused Naidu's government of fostering political vendetta and intimidation, warning of rising public dissent. Reddy vowed legal and democratic resistance to protect citizens and restore accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:39 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Raises Concerns Over Andhra Pradesh's Governance
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a critique against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of presiding over a 'collapse in law and order' throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy alleged that the state is plagued by political vendetta and police inaction, creating a climate of fear among opposition figures, Dalits, and law-abiding citizens.

In a social media post, Reddy warned that continued state-sponsored injustice will lead to public outrage. He promised that the YSRCP will pursue a legal and democratic fight against political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025