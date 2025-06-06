YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Raises Concerns Over Andhra Pradesh's Governance
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for law and order issues. He accused Naidu's government of fostering political vendetta and intimidation, warning of rising public dissent. Reddy vowed legal and democratic resistance to protect citizens and restore accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a critique against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of presiding over a 'collapse in law and order' throughout Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy alleged that the state is plagued by political vendetta and police inaction, creating a climate of fear among opposition figures, Dalits, and law-abiding citizens.
In a social media post, Reddy warned that continued state-sponsored injustice will lead to public outrage. He promised that the YSRCP will pursue a legal and democratic fight against political persecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lookout Circular Issued for YSRCP Leader Kodali Nani
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Political Turmoil: Arrest of YSRCP Leader Sparks Controversy
YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP Government of 'Rampant Looting' in Andhra Pradesh
Political Strife: YSRCP Accuses NDA of Vendetta Politics