NSTI-W Indore Marks Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Year with Call for Women-Led Skilling Revolution

In a vibrant tribute to one of India’s most revered women leaders, the National Skill Training Institute for Women (NSTI-W), Indore, hosted a commemorative event to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, blending cultural homage with powerful narratives of modern-day women’s empowerment. The celebration, steeped in symbolism, reconnected Rajmata’s visionary leadership with the Government of India’s ongoing mission to skill and empower women across the country.

Legacy of Leadership and Justice

Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, remembered as a benevolent ruler and just administrator of the Malwa kingdom, remains a towering symbol of women-led governance, ethical leadership, and inclusive development. The commemorative event, held at NSTI-W—India’s flagship institute for women’s vocational training—reflected this spirit.

In a message read by Ms. Trishaljit Sethi, Director General (Training), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, highlighted:

“Ahilyabai’s legacy continues to inspire. Her life was a blend of courage, vision, and service. As we honor her today, we renew our commitment to the mantra of ‘Kushal Nari, Sashakt Nari.’ Skill development is our strongest instrument to empower women and build a just and equitable society.”

Empowering Women Through Skilling and Entrepreneurship

Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Indore, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Emphasizing the continuity between Rajmata’s time and the current governance agenda, he remarked:

“Today, women from humble backgrounds are becoming financially independent through skill development, just as Rajmata empowered communities through enterprise. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is nurturing a culture of opportunity and inclusivity.”

Ms. Trishaljit Sethi, DG (Training), MSDE, noted that NSTI-W, Indore, has become a national model for vocational empowerment. Through schemes like PMKVY, Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), NIESBUD, and the Skill India Digital Hub, the institute delivers livelihood-enabling education to women across varied socio-economic strata.

Entrepreneurship as a Tool of Social Change

Ms. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE, presented a strong case for entrepreneurship-led development. She outlined that over 22,000 individuals in Madhya Pradesh alone have been trained under SANKALP, STRIVE, PM Janman, PM SVANidhi, and PM Surya Ghar, resulting in:

2,400+ enterprise registrations

2,800+ new employment opportunities

She asserted:

“Rajmata Ahilyabai was a trailblazer in social welfare and economic inclusion. We are committed to building an entrepreneurial ecosystem rooted in her ideals, through institutions like NIESBUD (National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development) and IIE (Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship).”

From Training to Transformation: Real Stories Take Center Stage

The highlight of the event was an exhibition and interaction session with women trained under key skill development programmes such as:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS)

NSTI-W training modules

Women from rural and underprivileged backgrounds shared how skill training had transformed their lives—from homemakers to entrepreneurs, artisans to digital service providers.

The event also featured cultural performances inspired by Rajmata’s legacy, setting a vibrant tone of reverence and celebration.

A National Ethos: Kushal Nari, Sashakt Bharat

The message echoed by all speakers—government leaders, training experts, and grassroots beneficiaries—was clear: a skilled woman is a powerful change agent for her family, community, and the nation.

The occasion served as a living embodiment of the principle “Kushal Nari, Sashakt Bharat”, reaffirming that India’s economic resilience lies in the empowerment of its women through skill, knowledge, and opportunity.

In closing, the MSDE reaffirmed its commitment to scale up the "Ahilyabai Holkar Women Skilling Mission" announced by the Madhya Pradesh Government, to further her legacy through tailored skill development programs across the state.