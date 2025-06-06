Delhi Police Reinforces Security for Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations

In anticipation of Eid-ul-Azha, heightened security arrangements have been rolled out across Delhi to maintain peace, officials confirmed on Friday.

Deployment in sensitive areas includes Rapid Action Force and paramilitary units, alongside local police teams. Multiple check posts and intensified electronic surveillance are now active to detect any suspicious activity.

Senior authorities emphasized strict oversight to prevent public disturbances, ensuring cultural harmony through coordination with religious leaders and community meetings citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)