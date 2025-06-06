Left Menu

Delhi Police Reinforces Security for Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Delhi Police has increased security measures across the city. This includes the deployment of RAF and paramilitary forces, enhanced electronic surveillance, and strict vigilance on social media. Coordination with community leaders aims to ensure peaceful and safe festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Eid-ul-Azha, heightened security arrangements have been rolled out across Delhi to maintain peace, officials confirmed on Friday.

Deployment in sensitive areas includes Rapid Action Force and paramilitary units, alongside local police teams. Multiple check posts and intensified electronic surveillance are now active to detect any suspicious activity.

Senior authorities emphasized strict oversight to prevent public disturbances, ensuring cultural harmony through coordination with religious leaders and community meetings citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

