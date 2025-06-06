Delhi's Demolition Drama: Misinformation Sparks Controversy and Action

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals allegedly circulating false information about slum demolitions, following a complaint by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Government statements indicate these rumours have induced panic and unrest among residents in vulnerable areas.

The controversial rumors falsely portrayed a publicly available list of 675 slums, intended for informational purposes, as a list of settlements slated for demolition. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a firm directive for legal action against these anti-social elements, emphasizing that no demolitions have occurred or will occur without legal proceedings.

The DUSIB clarified that only slums identified for court-ordered rehabilitation face potential future action, contradicting the rumors. Gupta stressed the government's commitment to inclusive governance and the importance of verifying information through official channels to avoid public distress. She assured residents that no demolitions would take place without adequate housing provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)