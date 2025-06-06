Left Menu

Delhi's Demolition Drama: Misinformation Sparks Controversy and Action

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against individuals spreading false information about slum demolitions, causing panic among residents. The fake list of 675 slums was misrepresented as targets for demolition. Authorities reassured that no demolitions will occur without legal proceedings and necessary rehabilitation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:13 IST
Delhi's Demolition Drama: Misinformation Sparks Controversy and Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals allegedly circulating false information about slum demolitions, following a complaint by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Government statements indicate these rumours have induced panic and unrest among residents in vulnerable areas.

The controversial rumors falsely portrayed a publicly available list of 675 slums, intended for informational purposes, as a list of settlements slated for demolition. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a firm directive for legal action against these anti-social elements, emphasizing that no demolitions have occurred or will occur without legal proceedings.

The DUSIB clarified that only slums identified for court-ordered rehabilitation face potential future action, contradicting the rumors. Gupta stressed the government's commitment to inclusive governance and the importance of verifying information through official channels to avoid public distress. She assured residents that no demolitions would take place without adequate housing provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025