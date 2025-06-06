Left Menu

Forging New Bonds: UK's Diplomatic Strengthening with India

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is visiting India to discuss trade, defence, and security relations. He will meet Indian officials and discuss the newly finalized free trade agreement and cross-border terrorism issues. The visit paves the way for a potential trip by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:04 IST
Forging New Bonds: UK's Diplomatic Strengthening with India
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • India

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to embark on a two-day visit to India, underscoring efforts to enhance bilateral relations encompassing trade, defence, and security.

During his stay, Lammy will engage in comprehensive discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is slated to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The visit follows the recent finalization of a significant free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations, aimed at bolstering economic interactions.

Besides trade discussions, Lammy's visit aligns with broader diplomatic objectives, with potential discussions on preparing for a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and addressing cross-border terrorism concerns involving Pakistan. The UK has been actively involved in regional diplomatic efforts, especially amidst recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025