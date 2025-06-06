Forging New Bonds: UK's Diplomatic Strengthening with India
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is visiting India to discuss trade, defence, and security relations. He will meet Indian officials and discuss the newly finalized free trade agreement and cross-border terrorism issues. The visit paves the way for a potential trip by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
- Country:
- India
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to embark on a two-day visit to India, underscoring efforts to enhance bilateral relations encompassing trade, defence, and security.
During his stay, Lammy will engage in comprehensive discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is slated to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The visit follows the recent finalization of a significant free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations, aimed at bolstering economic interactions.
Besides trade discussions, Lammy's visit aligns with broader diplomatic objectives, with potential discussions on preparing for a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and addressing cross-border terrorism concerns involving Pakistan. The UK has been actively involved in regional diplomatic efforts, especially amidst recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Lammy
- India
- trade
- defence
- security
- FTA
- Narendra Modi
- Keir Starmer
- Piyush Goyal
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Swap Secures Security
Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's plea against revocation of security clearance by Centre.
Ujjain Embarks on Demolition Drive Amid Protests, Security Bolstered
Shieldworkz Expands Cyber-Physical System Security Offerings
Delhi High Court Orders Security Review for Congress Leader Amid Threats