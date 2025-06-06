Forging New Bonds: UK's Diplomatic Strengthening with India

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is set to embark on a two-day visit to India, underscoring efforts to enhance bilateral relations encompassing trade, defence, and security.

During his stay, Lammy will engage in comprehensive discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is slated to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The visit follows the recent finalization of a significant free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations, aimed at bolstering economic interactions.

Besides trade discussions, Lammy's visit aligns with broader diplomatic objectives, with potential discussions on preparing for a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and addressing cross-border terrorism concerns involving Pakistan. The UK has been actively involved in regional diplomatic efforts, especially amidst recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)