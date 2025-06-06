Left Menu

Rising Tide of Hatred: French Rabbi Attacked Twice in a Week

A French rabbi faced two violent attacks in a week amid growing hate crimes in France. Elie Lemmel was hit with a chair at a cafe, following a previous incident where he was punched. Authorities are investigating the religiously motivated attacks as anti-Semitic hate crimes surge nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:37 IST
Rising Tide of Hatred: French Rabbi Attacked Twice in a Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A French rabbi suffered two violent attacks in a single week, underscoring a broader rise in hate crimes occurring across France. Elie Lemmel, residing in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, recounted how he was hit in the head with a chair while seated at a local cafe on Friday.

Lemmel, taken by surprise, initially wondered if objects had fallen before realizing the attack was deliberate, targeted due to his Jewish appearance, marked by his beard and kippah. 'It's such a shame,' he lamented, reflecting on how this incident followed another attack in Deauville, Normandy, where he was punched in the stomach a week earlier.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, identifying it as violence aggravated by religious bias. The detained suspect, possessing German-language documents stating he was born in Rafah, underwent a psychiatric evaluation. The French Interior Minister called for collective action against rising anti-Semitic and anti-religious acts, following an 11% increase in such crimes last year.

