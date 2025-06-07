Left Menu

Explosive Tensions: Russia's Deadly Retaliation on Kyiv Unfolds

Russia launched a severe missile and drone offensive on Kyiv, killing four and injuring 80, following warnings linked to Ukrainian attacks on Russian aircraft. The assault targeted various Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, creating extensive damage and disrupting transport, while escalating global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:16 IST
Explosive Tensions: Russia's Deadly Retaliation on Kyiv Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Friday, Russia launched a comprehensive missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in an attack that claimed four lives, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The strikes followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning, conveyed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, after Ukrainian drones had targeted Russian bomber aircraft.

The attack killed three emergency responders in Kyiv and one individual in Lutsk, with Zelenskiy highlighting that initial responders perished in subsequent strikes. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha denounced Russia's attack on civilians, while the Russian Defence Ministry justified their actions as a response to perceived Ukrainian "terrorist acts."

Damage was extensive, hitting multiple towns with injuries nationwide. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure in Ternopil, causing power outages and hazardous airborne substances. The unprecedented intensity included over 400 drones and scores of missiles, disrupting Kyiv's transportation network and forcing residents into shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025