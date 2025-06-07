Explosive Tensions: Russia's Deadly Retaliation on Kyiv Unfolds

In the early hours of Friday, Russia launched a comprehensive missile and drone assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in an attack that claimed four lives, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The strikes followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning, conveyed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, after Ukrainian drones had targeted Russian bomber aircraft.

The attack killed three emergency responders in Kyiv and one individual in Lutsk, with Zelenskiy highlighting that initial responders perished in subsequent strikes. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha denounced Russia's attack on civilians, while the Russian Defence Ministry justified their actions as a response to perceived Ukrainian "terrorist acts."

Damage was extensive, hitting multiple towns with injuries nationwide. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure in Ternopil, causing power outages and hazardous airborne substances. The unprecedented intensity included over 400 drones and scores of missiles, disrupting Kyiv's transportation network and forcing residents into shelters.

