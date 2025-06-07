Molotov Cocktail Attack Sparks Federal Hate Crime Case

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is set to appear in federal court on Friday, charged with a hate crime for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado. Investigators report Soliman intended to kill around 20 participants in a weekly event, raising awareness about Israeli hostages.

Federal and state charges have been filed against Soliman, including attempted murder and assault, following Sunday's incident. Soliman, an Egyptian national living illegally in the US, reportedly planned the attack for a year. His attorneys, from state and federal public defense, have not commented on the case.

Authorities have detained Soliman's wife and children, aiming for deportation, though a judge's order has temporarily halted such proceedings. Soliman's family is currently held at a Texas immigration detention center, pending the resolution of a lawsuit challenging their deportation.