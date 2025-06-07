The Controversial Deportation Case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia: A Legal Battle Revisits

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly sent to El Salvador by the Trump administration, is now being brought back to the United States to confront serious criminal charges. According to court records, Abrego Garcia has been indicted in Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle illegal immigrants into the country.

The indictment came over two months after his deportation on March 15. His attorney, Andrew Rossman, stated that the judicial system in the U.S. must now ensure due process for Abrego Garcia. Rossman emphasized that although the administration had the ability to rectify the deportation error, it initially refused to act.

This case has drawn attention as a pointed example of the Trump administration's aggressive deportation policies and raised legal tensions. The judiciary, including liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, has challenged the government's actions, citing the lack of legal basis for Abrego Garcia's deportation, prompting the U.S. Supreme Court to order his return.