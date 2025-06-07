Left Menu

Missteps and Justice: The Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, has returned to face charges of illegal immigrant transport and other accusations. His return highlights a controversial immigration issue under Trump's administration, with legal disputes involving deportation orders, gang allegations, and judicial intervention.

07-06-2025
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was erroneously deported from Maryland to El Salvador under the Trump administration, has returned to the United States to confront criminal charges, as announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday.

Abrego Garcia faces an indictment in Tennessee's federal court, accused of conspiring to transport illegal immigrants into the U.S., a charge following his March 15 deportation. His attorney, Andrew Rossman, emphasizes the U.S. judicial system must ensure due process, arguing that the administration previously had the means to bring him back but chose not to.

Critics have labeled his deportation as an aggressive misuse of anti-immigration policies by President Trump, further strained by allegations tying Abrego Garcia to the MS-13 gang—a claim his lawyers deny. The U.S. Supreme Court has mandated his return, with liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor citing a lack of legal basis for his deportation. As his case spurs executive-judiciary tensions, investigations continue into the administration's handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

