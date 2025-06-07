Supreme Court Grants DOGE Access to Personal Data Amid Legal Battle

The United States Supreme Court has made a significant decision, granting Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to sensitive personal data stored within the Social Security Administration's systems. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline the federal workforce.

This decision comes in the wake of a legal order from U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander in Maryland, which initially sought to limit DOGE's access to personally identifiable information. The Justice Department's intervention led to the Supreme Court putting Hollander's restrictive order on hold.

Despite this temporary allowance, the legal battle continues as concerns mount over potential violations of federal privacy laws. Judge Hollander had identified likely infringements should DOGE be allowed unrestricted access to the sensitive data.

(With inputs from agencies.)