Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants DOGE Access to Personal Data Amid Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, linked to President Trump's agenda, access to a vast array of citizens' personal information through Social Security data, while a legal challenge from a Maryland court regarding potential privacy law violations is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:05 IST
Supreme Court Grants DOGE Access to Personal Data Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Supreme Court has made a significant decision, granting Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to sensitive personal data stored within the Social Security Administration's systems. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline the federal workforce.

This decision comes in the wake of a legal order from U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander in Maryland, which initially sought to limit DOGE's access to personally identifiable information. The Justice Department's intervention led to the Supreme Court putting Hollander's restrictive order on hold.

Despite this temporary allowance, the legal battle continues as concerns mount over potential violations of federal privacy laws. Judge Hollander had identified likely infringements should DOGE be allowed unrestricted access to the sensitive data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025