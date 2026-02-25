Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated that the social security pension for eligible beneficiaries must not be halted. During a meeting with the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Sukhu emphasized the completion of codal formalities to ensure all deserving beneficiaries receive their rightful pensions.

He highlighted that the e-KYC process for 7,60,772 beneficiaries is already completed, stressing the importance of covering all eligible individuals without exceptions. Additionally, Sukhu reviewed the progress of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojna, which currently aids 4,131 children, and stated that Rs 30.69 crore has been allocated for the scheme's implementation.

The chief minister further directed the organization of exposure and recreational visits for children under the program and sought accountability from districts yet to conduct such tours. Moreover, he called upon the Finance Department to settle contractor bills, with an approximate Rs 225 crore for various departments set to be disbursed soon.

