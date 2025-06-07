Supreme Court Blocks Orders on Secretive Government Entity

In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has extended its hold on orders demanding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) turn over records to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). This block concerns judicial orders aimed at obtaining information about DOGE, a government entity initiated by former President Donald Trump and previously directed by Elon Musk.

The court flagged concerns over the separation of powers and returned the case to a lower appeals court for further review. The decision comes amidst debates over whether DOGE operates with the accountability required by the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The court's three liberal justices dissented, underscoring the ongoing dispute over government transparency.

Meanwhile, a separate Supreme Court ruling has granted DOGE extensive access to Social Security data, whilst legal challenges continue. CREW aims to expose DOGE's potentially secretive activities, especially those related to significant federal workforce reductions under Trump's administration.

