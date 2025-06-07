Supreme Court Steers Clear of D.C. Ammo Magazine Ban Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to hear a case challenging Washington D.C.'s restriction on large-capacity ammunition magazines. This ruling maintains the status quo, as the ban remains in effect.

The appeal was made by four men contesting a lower court's decision that upheld the city's Democratic-backed ban on magazines holding over 10 rounds. The court's decision left the ban intact.

The lower court had dismissed claims that the restriction infringes upon the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)