Left Menu

Supreme Court Steers Clear of D.C. Ammo Magazine Ban Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court opted not to review a challenge to Washington D.C.'s ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines, which restricts devices holding more than 10 rounds. This decision leaves in place a lower court ruling that upheld the ban, asserting it does not violate the Second Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:50 IST
Supreme Court Steers Clear of D.C. Ammo Magazine Ban Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to hear a case challenging Washington D.C.'s restriction on large-capacity ammunition magazines. This ruling maintains the status quo, as the ban remains in effect.

The appeal was made by four men contesting a lower court's decision that upheld the city's Democratic-backed ban on magazines holding over 10 rounds. The court's decision left the ban intact.

The lower court had dismissed claims that the restriction infringes upon the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025