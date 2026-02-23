Willie Aucamp Orders Fast-Track on Linefish Appeals by 5 March

South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, has directed his department to finalise all outstanding appeals relating to the allocation of Total Applied Effort (TAE) in the Traditional Linefish sector by 5 March 2026, responding to mounting concerns from small-scale fishing communities.

The move comes amid a high volume of appeals lodged against decisions taken by the delegated authority, with current allocations set to expire on 28 February 2026.

Urgency Amid Expiring Allocations

The Minister’s directive takes into account that the 30-day statutory window for submitting appeals closes on 2 March 2026. By setting a 5 March deadline for finalisation, the department aims to minimise uncertainty for affected fishers while maintaining compliance with due administrative process.

Traditional linefish resources are central to the livelihoods of thousands of small-scale fishers operating along South Africa’s coastline, where access to marine resources directly impacts household income, food security and local economic stability.

Balancing Speed with Lawful Process

Minister Aucamp acknowledged the anxiety and frustration expressed by fishing communities.

“I understand the frustration and uncertainty that these decisions have created for small-scale fishers. I want to assure them that their concerns are being approached with empathy and seriousness. Yet good governance requires careful, lawful decision-making. We will stay true to that obligation while working as swiftly as possible to resolve the issue,” he said.

He instructed that all appeals from small-scale fishers be prioritised, given both the urgency and the socio-economic consequences of delayed clarity.

Focus on Procedural Fairness and Sustainability

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the appeals raise substantive issues including:

Alleged concerns regarding procedural fairness

The reasonableness of allocation outcomes

The broader socio-economic impact on vulnerable coastal communities

The department stated that while the appeal process must adhere to established legal and administrative frameworks, assessments will be concluded as efficiently as possible.

Safeguarding Livelihoods and Marine Resources

The Traditional Linefish sector operates within a regulated Total Applied Effort framework designed to ensure sustainable harvesting of marine species. TAE allocations are a critical management tool, balancing ecological conservation with economic participation.

Minister Aucamp’s directive underscores the department’s dual mandate: protecting marine biodiversity while safeguarding the socio-economic interests of small-scale fishers.

“The department is committed to a balanced and just outcome that safeguards socio-economic interests while upholding its mandate to conserve and protect South Africa’s fisheries resources for current and future generations,” the Minister said.

Call for Patience from Stakeholders

All affected stakeholders have been urged to remain patient while the legally prescribed procedures are completed. The department reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and fairness in finalising the appeals.

The outcome of the expedited review is expected to bring regulatory certainty to coastal communities dependent on the Traditional Linefish sector, while reinforcing sustainable fisheries governance in South Africa.