Shane Jones Heads to Singapore to Promote NZ Oil and Gas Sector at Major Forum

New Zealand’s Resources Minister Shane Jones will depart for Singapore on 8 June to represent the country at the high-profile Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly, where he is set to deliver a strong message: New Zealand’s oil and gas sector is open for business and ready for global investment.

Speaking to an audience of over 400 energy industry executives, investors, and decision-makers, Minister Jones will spotlight the Coalition Government’s recent policy reversals and budgetary commitments aimed at reviving New Zealand’s energy sector and attracting international capital. The Assembly, taking place on 9 and 10 June, is regarded as one of the region’s most influential gatherings for oil, gas, and energy investment.

Revitalizing New Zealand’s Energy Future

“As a fierce champion for New Zealand’s oil and gas sector, this is a unique opportunity to promote our country as a compelling investment destination,” said Jones. “The Coalition Government has removed unnecessary barriers and implemented policies that send a clear signal to investors: we are serious about energy security and regional economic growth.”

Jones will focus on several new policy shifts that have reinvigorated the oil and gas industry:

Reversal of the oil and gas exploration ban , which had previously limited offshore drilling and prospecting activity.

Passage of the Fast-track Approvals Act , which streamlines the regulatory process for infrastructure and energy developments.

Budget 2025’s $200 million tagged contingency fund over four years for business case-approved co-investment in new gas fields.

These policy tools are being positioned as a package of pro-investment reforms that aim to ensure energy reliability and boost New Zealand’s regional economies, particularly in Taranaki and other energy-producing areas.

New Investment Incentives in Budget 2025

In addition to direct funding for exploration, Budget 2025 also introduced the Investment Boost policy, designed to incentivize capital inflows into strategically important sectors, including energy.

“The new funding package sends a strong message to the international investment community: New Zealand is not just open for business, but actively supporting co-investment to deliver the gas we need to keep our homes warm and our industries productive,” said Jones.

The government’s strategy also includes upcoming changes to the Crown Minerals Act, particularly around petroleum decommissioning requirements. The previous regulatory settings were viewed by many in the industry as overly burdensome and a deterrent to investment. The proposed changes aim to align New Zealand’s regime with international best practices, improving investor confidence and operational clarity.

Meeting the Energy Sector at the Decision-Making Table

Jones is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Assembly with oil and gas explorers, producers, and capital investors. These discussions are expected to focus on potential exploration partnerships, licensing opportunities, and the role of natural gas in New Zealand’s future energy mix.

The Minister will also underscore the government’s broader energy vision, which includes transitioning to lower-emission fuels while maintaining energy security and affordability.

A Platform for Energy Diplomacy and Industry Revival

The Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly is a flagship event for the region’s upstream oil and gas sector. Bringing together governments, national oil companies, independent explorers, financial institutions, and technical service providers, the Assembly serves as a hub for deal-making and policy dialogue.

For New Zealand, the event represents a crucial diplomatic and economic platform as it works to re-establish its energy credentials and woo international capital after several years of industry stagnation.

Looking Ahead

Minister Shane Jones is expected to return to New Zealand on 12 June, following his engagements in Singapore. Upon his return, further details may emerge about new investor commitments or expressions of interest from the conference.

The trip signals a broader reorientation of New Zealand’s energy strategy, one that prioritizes domestic production, investor engagement, and regional economic revitalization, all while aligning with responsible resource development practices.