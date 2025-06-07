Left Menu

Maoist Cadre Indicted for Army Personnel's Targeted Killing in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Ashu Korsa for his role in the murder of an Army personnel in Chhattisgarh last year. Korsa, part of the CPI (Maoist), participated in the conspiracy that led to the killing of Motiram Achala during a village fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Maoist cadre Ashu Korsa for his alleged involvement in the murder of an Army personnel in Chhattisgarh last year. The charges were made in a special court in Jagdalpur, according to agency officials.

The investigation uncovered Korsa's role in a criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the banned CPI (Maoist) to assassinate Army personnel Motiram Achala. Achala was killed during a visit to a village fair in Kanker district in February of the previous year.

The NIA assumed control over the case earlier this year, uncovering that Korsa, who was arrested in December, was an active member of the Kuyemari Area Committee of North Bastar Division under the CPI (Maoist), aiming to instill terror in the local population.

