Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Anti-National Elements

The Assam government has escalated arrests related to anti-national activities post the Pahalgam terror attack. Ninety people, including AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, have been detained for promoting communal discord and pro-Pakistan sentiments. Authorities continue targeting social media platforms to maintain state security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:40 IST
In a determined effort to combat anti-national activities, Assam has arrested two more individuals, marking 90 detentions since the Pahalgam terror incident. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this ongoing crackdown against elements threatening national unity.

The arrests follow the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties. Law enforcement is specifically targeting individuals who promote divisive ideologies via social media. Saturday saw detentions in Goalpara and Kamrup for posts deemed inflammatory.

Among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, initially charged with sedition before being detained under the National Security Act for his alleged defense of Pakistan's role in the attack. Sarma insists the crackdown will persist to ensure regional stability.

