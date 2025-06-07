Controversial Labor Law Amendments Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has amended labor laws, increasing daily working hours to attract investors, sparking criticism from CPI for anti-worker policies. With changes including extended overtime and relaxed night shifts for women, the move seeks to align with global practices and promote economic growth.
The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has initiated significant amendments to the state labor laws, raising the maximum working hours per day from nine to ten as a strategy to boost ease of doing business and attract investors.
Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy detailed the changes, highlighting that Section 54 now permits a ten-hour workday, while Section 55's provision for an hour's rest after every five working hours has been altered to six hours.
Furthermore, the cabinet has relaxed night shift regulations, allowing more women to participate in night work with conditions such as consent, security, and adequate workplace lighting to ensure their safety.
