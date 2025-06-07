Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Bail Rejection in NDPS Case Amid Tech Limitations

The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of an accused in a narcotics case, highlighting the challenges faced in the absence of video recordings during investigations. Although the lack of videography and independent witnesses was noted, the court emphasized the importance of careful evidence scrutiny in such cases.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail plea of an individual accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case involved the recovery of 10.860 kg of poppy straw allegedly found in the possession of the accused, without any independent witnesses or video recording of the search.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, in the judgment passed on June 5, stated that while technology enhances investigative transparency, the absence of video recording in this case was seen as a "key irregularity" but not enough to suggest the petitioner's innocence. The judgment stressed the importance of scrutinizing evidence thoroughly when technological aids are not used.

The court observed that the lack of independent testimonies necessitates heightened scrutiny of evidence. Despite the petitioner's argument of non-compliance with the NDPS Act provisions during the search, the court found no grounds to grant bail, underlining the need for police to employ technology in investigations wherever feasible.

