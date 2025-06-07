Left Menu

Breaking the Spy Web: YouTuber's Pakistan Espionage Allegations Unveiled

A Mohali court extended the police remand of YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was arrested on espionage charges, uncovering alleged links to Pakistani intelligence. Singh, with a popular YouTube channel, was reportedly part of a spy network connected to the ISI, and influenced by known spy Jyoti Malhotra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:36 IST
Breaking the Spy Web: YouTuber's Pakistan Espionage Allegations Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mohali court on Saturday extended by two days the police remand of Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was apprehended on espionage charges earlier this month.

After a three-day custody period, Singh was presented in court, where police requested an additional seven days, but only two were granted, according to his attorney. Singh was reportedly in communication with social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is also detained on allegations of spying for Pakistan.

The police allege Singh maintained connections with Pakistan's ISI, running a YouTube channel under 'JaanMahal Video'. Singh's travels to Pakistan and association with intelligence operatives are under scrutiny, revealing potential espionage activities within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025