Breaking the Spy Web: YouTuber's Pakistan Espionage Allegations Unveiled
A Mohali court extended the police remand of YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was arrested on espionage charges, uncovering alleged links to Pakistani intelligence. Singh, with a popular YouTube channel, was reportedly part of a spy network connected to the ISI, and influenced by known spy Jyoti Malhotra.
- Country:
- India
A Mohali court on Saturday extended by two days the police remand of Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was apprehended on espionage charges earlier this month.
After a three-day custody period, Singh was presented in court, where police requested an additional seven days, but only two were granted, according to his attorney. Singh was reportedly in communication with social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is also detained on allegations of spying for Pakistan.
The police allege Singh maintained connections with Pakistan's ISI, running a YouTube channel under 'JaanMahal Video'. Singh's travels to Pakistan and association with intelligence operatives are under scrutiny, revealing potential espionage activities within India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike
Struggling to Survive: Malnutrition and Health Crisis in Gaza
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Japan's Akazawa Seeks Tariff Resolution in U.S. Visit
Dollar Dips Amid Fiscal Fears and Rising Treasury Yields
Italy's Constitutional Court Grants Parental Rights to Same-Sex Couples: A Landmark Decision