Breaking the Spy Web: YouTuber's Pakistan Espionage Allegations Unveiled

A Mohali court on Saturday extended by two days the police remand of Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was apprehended on espionage charges earlier this month.

After a three-day custody period, Singh was presented in court, where police requested an additional seven days, but only two were granted, according to his attorney. Singh was reportedly in communication with social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is also detained on allegations of spying for Pakistan.

The police allege Singh maintained connections with Pakistan's ISI, running a YouTube channel under 'JaanMahal Video'. Singh's travels to Pakistan and association with intelligence operatives are under scrutiny, revealing potential espionage activities within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)