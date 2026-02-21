Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Donald Trump's tariffs imposed under the IEEPA law, stating that they exceeded presidential authority. The decision, authored by Chief Justice Roberts, has significant implications for global trade and U.S. economic policies, prompting sharp reactions from Trump and concerns from businesses.

Updated: 21-02-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a decisive blow to former President Donald Trump by striking down his sweeping tariffs. The 6-3 ruling, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, declared that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law meant for national emergencies.

Trump's tariffs have been a focal point of his economic policy, often causing friction with global trade partners. The Supreme Court's decision raises concerns over future tariffs and their legal justifications, leaving businesses in anticipation of Trump's next strategic move.

This landmark ruling unpacks the limitations of presidential power over tariffs, reinforcing the constitutional principle that Congress holds this authority. Economists and trade experts are watching closely, as the ruling's ramifications could reshape U.S. trade policy and economic relationships worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

