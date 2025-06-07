Pakistani Government Officials Get Major Salary Hike

The Pakistani government has made a decisive move by increasing the monthly salaries of the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman to Rs 1.3 million. This leap in pay comes as a part of broader adjustments within the government officials' compensation structure, with changes becoming effective from January 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs disclosed that these top officials would receive an additional 50% temporary allowance, substantiating the significant raise from a former Rs 205,000. This update follows substantial raises for federal ministers, state ministers, and advisers in March, reflecting an increase of up to 188% in some cases.

The approval by the federal ministers for these increments indicates a legislative drive for higher remuneration, as validated by amendments to existing salary acts. These legislative changes underscore a shift in the financial landscape for government officials in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)