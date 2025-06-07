Mystery in Meghalaya: The Disappearance of an Indore Honeymoon Couple
A tourist guide reported seeing honeymooners Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi with three men before they went missing in Meghalaya. Raja's body was found in a gorge, but Sonam is still missing. The situation has prompted an intensive search and calls for external assistance amidst difficult terrain and weather.
A tourist guide on Saturday claimed to have seen the honeymoon couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, accompanied by three men on their last known day in Meghalaya's Sohra area. The guide's account has been confirmed by the police.
The couple went missing on May 23. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong falls on June 2, while a search for Sonam continues. The guide, Albert Pde, recounted seeing the couple with three male tourists on May 23 as they climbed towards Mawlakhiat.
Sonam's brother has criticized the government's search efforts, urging assistance from agencies like the CBI. Authorities face challenges due to adverse weather conditions but insist they are doing their utmost in the search, involving various rescue teams and equipment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
