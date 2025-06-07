Left Menu

Mystery in Meghalaya: The Disappearance of an Indore Honeymoon Couple

A tourist guide reported seeing honeymooners Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi with three men before they went missing in Meghalaya. Raja's body was found in a gorge, but Sonam is still missing. The situation has prompted an intensive search and calls for external assistance amidst difficult terrain and weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:39 IST
Mystery in Meghalaya: The Disappearance of an Indore Honeymoon Couple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist guide on Saturday claimed to have seen the honeymoon couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, accompanied by three men on their last known day in Meghalaya's Sohra area. The guide's account has been confirmed by the police.

The couple went missing on May 23. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong falls on June 2, while a search for Sonam continues. The guide, Albert Pde, recounted seeing the couple with three male tourists on May 23 as they climbed towards Mawlakhiat.

Sonam's brother has criticized the government's search efforts, urging assistance from agencies like the CBI. Authorities face challenges due to adverse weather conditions but insist they are doing their utmost in the search, involving various rescue teams and equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025