Left Menu

Allegations and Counterclaims: Actor G Krishnakumar's Legal Battle

Actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family face kidnapping and extortion charges following a complaint by an employee of his daughter's firm. Meanwhile, Krishnakumar has lodged an embezzlement case against the employee. Both parties have provided evidence, and the police are investigating the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:13 IST
Allegations and Counterclaims: Actor G Krishnakumar's Legal Battle
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, prominent actor and politician G Krishnakumar and his family are embroiled in a legal tussle over kidnapping and extortion allegations. The complaint, initiated by a female employee of Krishnakumar's daughter's firm, accuses the family of serious charges.

Conversely, Krishnakumar has countered the narrative by filing an embezzlement case against the employee, citing substantial financial malfeasance while his daughter, Diya, was unable to oversee the business due to her pregnancy.

Authorities have registered both cases and are meticulously examining the evidence. Krishnakumar has also reached out to the Chief Minister's Office, claiming possession of video evidence to support his allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025