Allegations and Counterclaims: Actor G Krishnakumar's Legal Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, prominent actor and politician G Krishnakumar and his family are embroiled in a legal tussle over kidnapping and extortion allegations. The complaint, initiated by a female employee of Krishnakumar's daughter's firm, accuses the family of serious charges.

Conversely, Krishnakumar has countered the narrative by filing an embezzlement case against the employee, citing substantial financial malfeasance while his daughter, Diya, was unable to oversee the business due to her pregnancy.

Authorities have registered both cases and are meticulously examining the evidence. Krishnakumar has also reached out to the Chief Minister's Office, claiming possession of video evidence to support his allegations.

