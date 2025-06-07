Tragic Road Accident Sparks Calls for Fair Inquiry in Meghalaya

In a tragic road accident earlier this week, Namrata Bora, a 25-year-old woman from Assam, lost her life in Meghalaya, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, to oversee a fair and impartial inquiry into the unfortunate event.

The incident occurred in Ri Bhoi district when the victim's vehicle, traveling with friends, was involved in a collision while overtaking. While other passengers sustained minor injuries, Bora succumbed to her injuries. There are rising concerns and demands from her family for full transparency and justice in the investigation.

Responding to Sarma's request, Conrad Sangma assured that instructions have been given for a fair inquiry. Meanwhile, Assam Police is conducting a preliminary investigation and will collaborate with Meghalaya Police if new information arises. Namrata's family continues to question the circumstances surrounding her death, seeking truth and justice.