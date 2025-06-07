Security Guard Foils Flour Mill Heist
A burglary attempt at a flour mill was thwarted after a security guard shot and killed one of the three thieves in self-defense. The other two managed to escape. The incident highlights the guard's quick response during a heist that involved exchanged gunfire. Police have registered a case.
A security guard thwarted a burglary attempt at a local flour mill, resulting in the death of one of the three intruders, officials disclosed on Saturday.
The incident unfolded Friday night when the trio initiated an attempted heist, prompting quick action by the vigilant guard.
In a dramatic encounter involving gunfire, the guard's defensive actions led to the death of one thief, while the other two managed to evade capture. Authorities have since launched an investigation, registering a case to uncover further details.
