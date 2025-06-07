Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Two Boys Drown in Saryu River

Two boys from Bahraich district drowned while bathing in the Saryu river in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The cousins, Satyam Pal and Vivek Pal, were attending a wedding when they slipped into deep water. Despite rescue efforts, they passed away. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:11 IST
Two young boys tragically drowned in the Saryu river in Badosarai, Barabanki district, on Saturday evening. Satyam Pal, 13, and Vivek Pal, 12, visiting from Bahraich for a family wedding, were swept away while playing and bathing in the river.

Locals rushed to their aid after hearing cries for help, managing to retrieve the cousins from the river. Unfortunately, despite swift actions, the boys had already succumbed to the waters. The local administration, including Sub-District Magistrate Preeti Singh and CO Garima Pant, arrived on-site to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Badosarai SHO Santosh Kumar reported that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as further legal proceedings are underway. The incident has left the community in shock and raised concerns about river safety measures in the area.

