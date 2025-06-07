Tragedy Strikes as Two Boys Drown in Saryu River

Two young boys tragically drowned in the Saryu river in Badosarai, Barabanki district, on Saturday evening. Satyam Pal, 13, and Vivek Pal, 12, visiting from Bahraich for a family wedding, were swept away while playing and bathing in the river.

Locals rushed to their aid after hearing cries for help, managing to retrieve the cousins from the river. Unfortunately, despite swift actions, the boys had already succumbed to the waters. The local administration, including Sub-District Magistrate Preeti Singh and CO Garima Pant, arrived on-site to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Badosarai SHO Santosh Kumar reported that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as further legal proceedings are underway. The incident has left the community in shock and raised concerns about river safety measures in the area.