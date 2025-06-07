Tragic Accident: Doctor Perishes in Car Inferno

In a tragic incident, Dr. Vinod Meena, a government doctor, was killed after his car caught fire and collided with a diagnostic center in Bhusawar, Rajasthan.

The mishap occurred as Dr. Meena was traveling to Weir town. His vehicle lost control, rammed into the center, and was engulfed in flames.

Bystanders attempted to rescue him, but the fire spread swiftly, claiming Dr. Meena's life despite rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)