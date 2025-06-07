Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Doctor Perishes in Car Inferno

Dr. Vinod Meena, a government doctor in Rajasthan, died after his car caught fire and crashed at a diagnostic center. Despite efforts to rescue him, Dr. Meena succumbed to the flames. His car lost control while driving to Weir town, triggering the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:39 IST
Tragic Accident: Doctor Perishes in Car Inferno
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Dr. Vinod Meena, a government doctor, was killed after his car caught fire and collided with a diagnostic center in Bhusawar, Rajasthan.

The mishap occurred as Dr. Meena was traveling to Weir town. His vehicle lost control, rammed into the center, and was engulfed in flames.

Bystanders attempted to rescue him, but the fire spread swiftly, claiming Dr. Meena's life despite rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025