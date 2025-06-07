Tragic Accident: Doctor Perishes in Car Inferno
Dr. Vinod Meena, a government doctor in Rajasthan, died after his car caught fire and crashed at a diagnostic center. Despite efforts to rescue him, Dr. Meena succumbed to the flames. His car lost control while driving to Weir town, triggering the tragic incident.
In a tragic incident, Dr. Vinod Meena, a government doctor, was killed after his car caught fire and collided with a diagnostic center in Bhusawar, Rajasthan.
The mishap occurred as Dr. Meena was traveling to Weir town. His vehicle lost control, rammed into the center, and was engulfed in flames.
Bystanders attempted to rescue him, but the fire spread swiftly, claiming Dr. Meena's life despite rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the incident.
