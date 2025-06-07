Valor Unyielding: BSF Soldiers Return with Renewed Vigor Post-Operation Sindoor

In a resounding testament to their resilience, Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers injured during Operation Sindoor have returned to duty with undiminished morale. A senior officer confirmed on Saturday that these soldiers are prepared to repel any future Pakistani aggression with heightened vigor and stronger resolve.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Prabhakar Joshi praised the troops during a press briefing, emphasizing the continuous and vigilant guarding of Indian borders. Despite injuries, the soldiers' willpower remains intact, exhibiting a readiness that promises a robust response to any threat from Pakistan.

Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev, who suffered major injuries, and Constable Bhupendra Vajpayee, recently recovered from a battle injury, exemplify this indomitable spirit. Both officers stand prepared to counter any adversity, underscoring the unwavering bravery and commitment of India's security forces.