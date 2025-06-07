Trump Clarifies Deportation Decision

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that the decision to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States was made by the Department of Justice, not him. Garcia, who was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, now faces serious charges.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday that Abrego Garcia would face criminal charges for transporting illegal immigrants within the United States. This move comes amid ongoing debates on immigration policy.

In an interview with NBC News, President Trump mentioned that he has not had any discussions with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele regarding the situation involving Abrego Garcia's return to U.S. soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)