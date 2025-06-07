Trump Clarifies Deportation Decision
U.S. President Donald Trump clarified that the Department of Justice, not him, decided to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. from El Salvador. Garcia faces charges relating to the transportation of illegal immigrants. Trump hasn't discussed the matter with El Salvador's president.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that the decision to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States was made by the Department of Justice, not him. Garcia, who was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador, now faces serious charges.
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday that Abrego Garcia would face criminal charges for transporting illegal immigrants within the United States. This move comes amid ongoing debates on immigration policy.
In an interview with NBC News, President Trump mentioned that he has not had any discussions with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele regarding the situation involving Abrego Garcia's return to U.S. soil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
El Salvador's Controversial Foreign Agents Law: A Tool for Censorship?
El Salvador’s Foreign Agents Law Threatens Civil Society and Human Rights
IMF and El Salvador Secure $120 Million Agreement
IMF and El Salvador Solidify $1.4 Billion Program Progress
UN Experts Demand Legal Safeguards for Detained El Salvador Lawyer Ruth López