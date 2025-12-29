Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Crash in Nigeria

In a tragic turn of events, Anthony Joshua, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, was involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State. According to local police reports, the accident resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Joshua, aged 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and an ongoing investigation seeks to determine the cause of the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed and a wrongful overtaking maneuver may have led to the crash, as reported by Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps.

The accident unfolded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a notorious stretch known for its high rate of traffic incidents. The mishap occurred shortly after Joshua's recent victory over Jake Paul in Miami, marking his return to boxing after a 15-month hiatus. His next anticipated fight is against fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.