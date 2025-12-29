Left Menu

Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Crash in Nigeria

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that resulted in two fatalities. He sustained minor injuries. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, reportedly due to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:38 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Anthony Joshua, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, was involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State. According to local police reports, the accident resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Joshua, aged 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and an ongoing investigation seeks to determine the cause of the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed and a wrongful overtaking maneuver may have led to the crash, as reported by Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps.

The accident unfolded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a notorious stretch known for its high rate of traffic incidents. The mishap occurred shortly after Joshua's recent victory over Jake Paul in Miami, marking his return to boxing after a 15-month hiatus. His next anticipated fight is against fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.

