BJP Bars Dynastic Politics in Maharashtra Civic Polls

The BJP has decided not to field relatives of its MPs and MLAs in Maharashtra's municipal elections, marking a shift to prioritize grassroots workers. This decision, aimed at curbing dynastic politics, follows demands from legislators to nominate family members. The move has caused some discontent among party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opted against nominating the children or spouses of its MPs, MLAs, and ministers for the forthcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra. This decision marks a shift from previous practices, aiming to empower grassroots members.

The directives, established after discussions among senior leaders, were confirmed by Rajya Sabha member Dhananjay Mahadik, who stated that the lists for January 15 civic polls exclude sons and daughters of sitting legislators. The decision has led to the withdrawal of nominations in areas where relatives initially filed papers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spearheaded the initiative amid rising demands for nominations from legislators' relatives. Sources reveal over 100 relatives sought tickets across Maharashtra, prompting the BJP to reinforce its commitment to local workers over potential dynastic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

