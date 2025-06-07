Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pledges Justice After Tragic Road Mishap

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured justice for families who lost seven children in a recent road accident. The tragedy occurred in Patiala, prompting protests against illegal sand mining. Mann emphasized strict action against responsible parties and announced upgrades to local infrastructure to improve road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samana(Pb) | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:19 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pledges Justice After Tragic Road Mishap
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press briefing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged to deliver justice to families mourning the loss of seven children in a devastating road accident. The incident, which occurred on May 7 in Patiala's Samana area, involved a collision between a school vehicle and a truck.

The families, alongside local protesters, have been demanding action against illegal sand mining and overloaded trucks. Mann assured that the government, expressing deep condolences, stands with the affected families and is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, including any influential figures obstructing proceedings.

To prevent future mishaps, Mann announced a new initiative to combat illegal mining and enforce traffic regulations strictly. Furthermore, infrastructure plans include upgrading the Samana to Patran road to a four-lane highway and constructing a children's memorial park as a tribute to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Toll

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Tol...

 Global
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025