Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pledges Justice After Tragic Road Mishap
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured justice for families who lost seven children in a recent road accident. The tragedy occurred in Patiala, prompting protests against illegal sand mining. Mann emphasized strict action against responsible parties and announced upgrades to local infrastructure to improve road safety.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press briefing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged to deliver justice to families mourning the loss of seven children in a devastating road accident. The incident, which occurred on May 7 in Patiala's Samana area, involved a collision between a school vehicle and a truck.
The families, alongside local protesters, have been demanding action against illegal sand mining and overloaded trucks. Mann assured that the government, expressing deep condolences, stands with the affected families and is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, including any influential figures obstructing proceedings.
To prevent future mishaps, Mann announced a new initiative to combat illegal mining and enforce traffic regulations strictly. Furthermore, infrastructure plans include upgrading the Samana to Patran road to a four-lane highway and constructing a children's memorial park as a tribute to the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SGPC Criticizes Punjab Government for AI-Generated Golden Temple Image
Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act in J&K
Punjab Government Cracks Down on Corruption: AAP Suspends Senior Official
Punjab Government Tackles Police Corruption with Swift Action
Punjab Government's Swift Action: High-Ranking Officer Suspended in Corruption Scandal