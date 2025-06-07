Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Pledges Justice After Tragic Road Mishap

In a recent press briefing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged to deliver justice to families mourning the loss of seven children in a devastating road accident. The incident, which occurred on May 7 in Patiala's Samana area, involved a collision between a school vehicle and a truck.

The families, alongside local protesters, have been demanding action against illegal sand mining and overloaded trucks. Mann assured that the government, expressing deep condolences, stands with the affected families and is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, including any influential figures obstructing proceedings.

To prevent future mishaps, Mann announced a new initiative to combat illegal mining and enforce traffic regulations strictly. Furthermore, infrastructure plans include upgrading the Samana to Patran road to a four-lane highway and constructing a children's memorial park as a tribute to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)