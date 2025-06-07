Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Young Life in Delhi

A fatal accident occurred in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area when a 25-year-old man, Ashish Kumar, was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. Police are actively searching for the culprit responsible for this tragic incident.

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Young Life in Delhi
A 25-year-old man lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. The victim, identified as Ashish Kumar from Fatehpur Beri, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Shiv Murti.

Police received a call regarding the accident at 2:06 PM on Saturday. By the time officers arrived, Kumar had already been transported by a passerby to Medanta Hospital. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have transferred the body to Safdarjung Hospital for an autopsy and are working diligently to locate the vehicle involved in this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

