Iran Condemns New U.S. Sanctions, Travel Ban Amid Rising Tensions

In a strong rebuke, Iran has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent travel ban, which targets Iran among other nations, as a display of 'deep hostility' towards Iranian citizens and Muslims.

The ban is seen in Tehran as a violation of international law, according to a senior foreign ministry official. This comes alongside U.S. sanctions on over 30 entities tied to a 'shadow banking' network in Iran, accused of laundering billions, also condemned by Tehran as illegal.

Trump's travel ban impacts citizens from 12 countries under the justification of protecting against 'foreign terrorists', echoing a similar action from his previous term that affected seven Muslim-majority countries.