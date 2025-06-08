Left Menu

Iran Condemns New U.S. Sanctions, Travel Ban Amid Rising Tensions

Iran criticized the U.S. for imposing new sanctions and implementing a travel ban that includes Iranian nationals. Tehran views these actions as an indication of the U.S.'s continued hostility towards Iran and Muslims, describing them as violations of international law.

Updated: 08-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong rebuke, Iran has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent travel ban, which targets Iran among other nations, as a display of 'deep hostility' towards Iranian citizens and Muslims.

The ban is seen in Tehran as a violation of international law, according to a senior foreign ministry official. This comes alongside U.S. sanctions on over 30 entities tied to a 'shadow banking' network in Iran, accused of laundering billions, also condemned by Tehran as illegal.

Trump's travel ban impacts citizens from 12 countries under the justification of protecting against 'foreign terrorists', echoing a similar action from his previous term that affected seven Muslim-majority countries.

