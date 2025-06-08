Clashes Erupt in Los Angeles Over Immigration Raids

The southern outskirts of Los Angeles saw heightened tensions as clashes erupted between immigration authorities and demonstrators for a second consecutive day. Protesters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials faced off, leading to tear gas deployment and numerous arrests.

Amidst the confrontation, protesters held signs and rallied against ICE, with slogans like "No Human Being is Illegal" echoing through the streets. Officials arrested 118 immigrants, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned that interference would result in prosecution.

Democratic figures, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, criticized the arrests, calling for the release of detained individuals. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the enforcement actions, accusing them of instilling fear in the community. Political tensions over immigration policies remain stark.

