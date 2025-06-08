Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Los Angeles Over Immigration Raids

Tensions flared in Los Angeles as immigration officials clashed with demonstrators following a series of ICE raids. Confrontations included tear gas deployment and detentions, with some protesters arrested. Controversy arose over immigration enforcement, highlighting a deep divide on policies under the Trump administration, and sparking calls for action from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-06-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The southern outskirts of Los Angeles saw heightened tensions as clashes erupted between immigration authorities and demonstrators for a second consecutive day. Protesters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials faced off, leading to tear gas deployment and numerous arrests.

Amidst the confrontation, protesters held signs and rallied against ICE, with slogans like "No Human Being is Illegal" echoing through the streets. Officials arrested 118 immigrants, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned that interference would result in prosecution.

Democratic figures, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, criticized the arrests, calling for the release of detained individuals. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the enforcement actions, accusing them of instilling fear in the community. Political tensions over immigration policies remain stark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

