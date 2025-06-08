Consumer Commission Defends Eatery in Veg-NonVeg Debacle
A consumer dispute in Mumbai highlights the issue of ordering non-vegetarian food by strictly vegetarian individuals from mixed-offer eateries. The commission ruled that individuals should exercise discretion in such settings. The complaint lacked evidence, and the plaintiffs admitted to ordering non-veg items as shown in the invoice.
- Country:
- India
A recent ruling by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai has brought attention to a dispute involving vegetarian consumers who claimed their religious sentiments were hurt after allegedly being served non-vegetarian food.
The complainants argued that they had ordered vegetarian momos but received chicken momos instead from a local restaurant. Despite this claim, evidence presented, such as the invoice, indicated that they had ordered non-veg items.
Ruling in favor of the eatery, the commission emphasized the importance of consumer discretion in mixed-offer environments. The case was dismissed as the complainants could not provide substantive evidence of a service deficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
