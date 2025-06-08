Police Personnel Suspended for Misconduct and Dereliction

In a swift move reflecting zero tolerance for misconduct, three police personnel have been suspended following allegations of unprofessional behavior. The decision, effective immediately, underscores the police department's commitment to ethical standards in law enforcement.

According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, the suspensions include constables Manish God and Priyavrat God from Bairia police station. They stand accused of misbehaving with an individual summoned for questioning about a stolen mobile phone.

Additionally, head constable Ajay Kumar Tripathi from Nagara police station faces suspension for reportedly using abusive language and demonstrating negligence and indiscipline during an interrogation. Singh reiterated the importance of maintaining public trust and discipline within the force.

