Police Personnel Suspended for Misconduct and Dereliction

Three police personnel have been suspended for misconduct and dereliction of duty. Constables at Bairia station misbehaved with a person during questioning, while a head constable at Nagara station used abusive language. The suspensions were ordered by Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 08-06-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a swift move reflecting zero tolerance for misconduct, three police personnel have been suspended following allegations of unprofessional behavior. The decision, effective immediately, underscores the police department's commitment to ethical standards in law enforcement.

According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, the suspensions include constables Manish God and Priyavrat God from Bairia police station. They stand accused of misbehaving with an individual summoned for questioning about a stolen mobile phone.

Additionally, head constable Ajay Kumar Tripathi from Nagara police station faces suspension for reportedly using abusive language and demonstrating negligence and indiscipline during an interrogation. Singh reiterated the importance of maintaining public trust and discipline within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

