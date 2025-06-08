Maharashtra Sanctions Rs 2.7 Crore for Rain-Affected Relief in Palghar
The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 2.7 crore to assist residents in Palghar district affected by unseasonal rains causing extensive damages. The funds, advocated by Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, aim to support housing, agriculture, and livestock recovery efforts, addressing losses suffered by the community.
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 2.7 crore to aid residents of Palghar district, left grappling with destructive outcomes from recent unseasonal rains, officials reported on Sunday.
The adverse weather conditions unfolded across different periods in April and May, resulting in significant property and agricultural damage.
A total of 38 houses were completely destroyed, alongside partial damage to 3,852 homes. High winds and heavy rainfall also damaged 10 huts and six cowsheds, the district administration confirmed in a statement.
In response to this widespread devastation affecting housing, agriculture, and livestock, district Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik raised the relief issue during a cabinet meeting, securing approval for Rs 2.70 crore to fund immediate relief efforts.
The allocated resources are being rapidly distributed, prioritizing affected families.
Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, the Palghar Collector, expressed that this financial assistance is crucial in providing essential support for the rehabilitation of many families uprooted by the storms.
