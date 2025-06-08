Left Menu

Visa Wars: Chad Strikes Back at US Travel Ban

In retaliation for the US travel ban, Chad's President announced the suspension of visas to US citizens. The ban affects 12 countries, sparking varied reactions, including objections from the Republic of Congo and efforts by Sierra Leone to address US concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ndjamena | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:12 IST
Visa Wars: Chad Strikes Back at US Travel Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby has responded decisively to the Trump administration's recent decision to ban Chadian citizens from visiting the United States. In a reciprocal move, Deby announced the suspension of visa issuance to US citizens. The announcement came following a statement by President Donald Trump, who cited security concerns as the reason for the travel ban.

The US ban targets 12 countries including Chad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and more. The policy is seen as a reimplementation of a hallmark strategy from Trump's first term targeting nations with perceived screening deficiencies. This decision has reignited debates, especially in Africa where several countries, like Chad and Congo, are prominently affected.

Reactions have been swift, with Congo's government spokesperson Thierry Moungalla attributing their inclusion in the ban to a misunderstanding linked to a past armed incident. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone pledges cooperation to resolve issues underlying the travel restrictions. The geopolitical ramifications of this policy continue to unfold as affected nations deliberate their next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025