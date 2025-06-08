Visa Wars: Chad Strikes Back at US Travel Ban

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby has responded decisively to the Trump administration's recent decision to ban Chadian citizens from visiting the United States. In a reciprocal move, Deby announced the suspension of visa issuance to US citizens. The announcement came following a statement by President Donald Trump, who cited security concerns as the reason for the travel ban.

The US ban targets 12 countries including Chad, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and more. The policy is seen as a reimplementation of a hallmark strategy from Trump's first term targeting nations with perceived screening deficiencies. This decision has reignited debates, especially in Africa where several countries, like Chad and Congo, are prominently affected.

Reactions have been swift, with Congo's government spokesperson Thierry Moungalla attributing their inclusion in the ban to a misunderstanding linked to a past armed incident. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone pledges cooperation to resolve issues underlying the travel restrictions. The geopolitical ramifications of this policy continue to unfold as affected nations deliberate their next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)