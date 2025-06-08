Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party Condemns BJP Over Madrasi Camp Evictions

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the Madrasi Camp demolition site, criticizing the BJP for not fulfilling promises to slum dwellers. Despite eviction notices and relocation offers, many families remain displaced. AAP vows to fight for these residents' rights in both public forums and Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:39 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Condemns BJP Over Madrasi Camp Evictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the Madrasi Camp demolition site on Sunday, criticizing the BJP's recent eviction drive. They asserted that Prime Minister Modi's promises to slum dwellers have proven hollow, leaving many families homeless.

The Madrasi Camp, located near Nizamuddin Railway Station, was home to nearly 370 families for six decades. However, after eviction notices were issued, only 189 families were found eligible for relocation to government flats. The rest of the families face uncertainty, sparking outrage among AAP leaders.

Bharadwaj and Singh promised the affected residents that AAP would advocate for their rights, emphasizing that they will bring the fight from the streets to Parliament. Accusing the BJP of betraying the poor, the AAP leaders vowed to continue raising the issue in public forums.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025