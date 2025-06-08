Aam Aadmi Party Condemns BJP Over Madrasi Camp Evictions

Aam Aadmi Party's leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the Madrasi Camp demolition site on Sunday, criticizing the BJP's recent eviction drive. They asserted that Prime Minister Modi's promises to slum dwellers have proven hollow, leaving many families homeless.

The Madrasi Camp, located near Nizamuddin Railway Station, was home to nearly 370 families for six decades. However, after eviction notices were issued, only 189 families were found eligible for relocation to government flats. The rest of the families face uncertainty, sparking outrage among AAP leaders.

Bharadwaj and Singh promised the affected residents that AAP would advocate for their rights, emphasizing that they will bring the fight from the streets to Parliament. Accusing the BJP of betraying the poor, the AAP leaders vowed to continue raising the issue in public forums.