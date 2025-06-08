Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Balasore: Septic Tank Construction Turns Fatal

Three labourers died during the construction of a septic tank in Odisha's Balasore district. The cause of death, possibly electrocution or suffocation, is under investigation. The incident occurred in Gagandhuli village while temporary lighting was used inside the tank. Authorities are probing the circumstances of the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district, three labourers lost their lives while constructing a septic tank. The incident occurred on Sunday in Gagandhuli village under the Khaira police jurisdiction, according to local authorities.

A temporary electric connection meant to light the interior of the tank was set up, after which the workers were found unconscious. Despite being rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The deceased, identified as Babaji Majhi, Bapi Majhi, and Narahari Behera, succumbed to either electrocution or suffocation. Inspector-in-charge Suchandera Mahallik stated that the exact cause of death will be determined post-mortem. The police have registered a case and commenced an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

