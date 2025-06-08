Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Worli: Family Dispute Ends in Double Death

A domestic dispute in Worli, Mumbai, led to the tragic deaths of a couple. Rajmanohar Nampally shot his wife, Lata, before committing suicide with a countrymade firearm. Frequent family conflicts over living arrangements exacerbated the situation. Police are investigating the incident under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Worli district early Sunday morning when a domestic argument took a tragic turn. A 60-year-old man named Rajmanohar Nampally shot his wife, Lata, before taking his own life with a countrymade firearm, authorities reported.

The incident transpired at around 6 am in the Siddharth Nagar area, leaving residents in disbelief. Sources indicate that familial tension had been brewing over living arrangements, often leading to heated altercations between Nampally and his son. Neighbors stated that the arguments frequently involved alcohol consumption.

The grim reality of the morning was discovered by the couple's son and daughter-in-law, who awoke to the sound of gunfire and promptly called the police. Law enforcement has since registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as the investigation continues into the motivations and circumstances surrounding the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

