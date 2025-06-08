Bouncer Scam Busted at Bankey Bihari Temple
Two individuals posing as security personnel were arrested for extorting money from devotees at Bankey Bihari Temple by promising VIP darshan. Operating as 'Madhav Bouncer Group', they were exposed after promoting their services online. Police have registered a case against them and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended two individuals who were allegedly impersonating security personnel to extort money from worshippers at the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The suspects claimed to offer VIP darshan services, charging devotees for prioritized entry.
Operating under the pseudonym 'Madhav Bouncer Group', the accused individuals, identified as Rohit and Lucky alias Chhotu from Mathura, advertised their illicit services on social media platforms. These advertisements showcased videos of their operations, aiming to attract more clientele.
A case has been registered against the duo, said Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Singh, and police investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of their activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Wars: Political Rivals Clash in Bihar via Animation
Controversial Social Media Posts Lead to Arrests
Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action
Tej Pratap Yadav's Relationship Reveal Sparks Social Media Buzz
Prolonged Outage on Musk-Led Social Media Platform X