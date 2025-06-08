Bouncer Scam Busted at Bankey Bihari Temple

Authorities have apprehended two individuals who were allegedly impersonating security personnel to extort money from worshippers at the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The suspects claimed to offer VIP darshan services, charging devotees for prioritized entry.

Operating under the pseudonym 'Madhav Bouncer Group', the accused individuals, identified as Rohit and Lucky alias Chhotu from Mathura, advertised their illicit services on social media platforms. These advertisements showcased videos of their operations, aiming to attract more clientele.

A case has been registered against the duo, said Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Singh, and police investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)